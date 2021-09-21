You are Here
Disapproval of Biden hits 50% for the first time in the RCP average

Joe Biden’s job disapproval rating hit 50% for the first time this week in the popular RCP average, Save Jerseyans, an ominous milestone for any president with a midterm cycle just around the corner.

Only 46.3% approve nationally.

Election 2022 is over a year away, but the political peril was spelled out by Gallup in 2018:

“In Gallup’s polling history, presidents with job approval ratings below 50% have seen their party lose 37 House seats, on average, in midterm elections. That compares with an average loss of 14 seats when presidents had approval ratings above 50%.”

Republicans only need to flip a handful of eats to overcome the Democrats’ current razor-thin majority

The battleground polls are even worse for the incumbent; Biden’s job approval in Iowa is down to 31% in one new survey, lower than Trump or Obama ever registered throughout their respective terms in the Oval Office.

