Joe Biden’s job disapproval rating hit 50% for the first time this week in the popular RCP average, Save Jerseyans, an ominous milestone for any president with a midterm cycle just around the corner.

Only 46.3% approve nationally.

–

Election 2022 is over a year away, but the political peril was spelled out by Gallup in 2018:

“In Gallup’s polling history, presidents with job approval ratings below 50% have seen their party lose 37 House seats, on average, in midterm elections. That compares with an average loss of 14 seats when presidents had approval ratings above 50%.”