Ex-Passaic prosecutor joins crowded NJ-11 field seeking to challenge Sherrill

We don’t even know what NJ-11 will look like post-redistricting, Save Jerseyans, but Republicans are lining up to challenge two-term Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (D) next year.

On Tuesday, David Wildstein reported that former Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Paul DeGroot is throwing his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination.

–

DeGroot’s entry into the race brings the current GOP field up to six candidate. The prospective Republican primary field already includes millennial screenwriter Hillery Brotschol, attorney Robert Kovic, realtor Patrick Quinn, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, and ex-RNC staffer Tom Toomey.

2020 nominee Rosemary Becchi and former GOP state committeeman Larry Casha are also reportedly considering a run.

NJ-11 is like a lot relatively affluent suburban districts post-2016: competitive despite being historically a reliably red district. Democrats now slightly outnumber registered Republicans in the Morris County dominated district (which also includes small pieces of Essex and Passaic counties). Trump win NJ-11 by a single point in 2016 before losing it by 7 points four years later.

Becchi lost to Sherrill by a similar 6.4-point margin.

No one knows whether the district will become more or less Democratic (or stay about the same) after the new congressional map is completed in advance of next June’s primary election. The final map will necessarily impact interest in the race going forward particularly in light of Sherrill’s reputation as a prolific fundraiser.

For now, Joe Biden’s fast-falling approval rating will continue to make GOP an attractive prospect for Republicans who held the seat for 34-years between 1985 and 2019 without interruption.

–