Joe Biden is ending another rough week on a low note, Save Jerseyans.

On Friday, an influential FDA advisory panel recommended against (by 16 to 2 margin) distributing boosters for the general population. By contrast, the same panel recommended in an 18 to 0 vote to provide boosters to those most vulnerable to serious negative COVID-19 outcomes.

“I don’t think a booster dose is going to significantly contribute to controlling the pandemic,” panel member Dr. Cody Meissner of Tufts University said during the meeting. “And I think it’s important that the main message we transmit is that we’ve got to get everyone two doses.”

The panel’s verdict is a severe blow to the Biden Administration which, for purely political reasons, has been pushing boosters for general use in a desperate effort to demonstrate that it’s doing something to control the pandemic.

A behind-the-scenes political struggle between the White House and the CDC over boosters has also come to light in recent days. It’s ironic, of course, since the Biden folks accused the Trump Administration of playing politics with vaccines during the 2020 cycle.

