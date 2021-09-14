Fraternal Order of Police won’t endorse Murphy in 2021 despite backing him in 2017

New Jersey’s Fraternal Order of Police – which is the state’s second biggest police union – has decided against endorsing Phil Murphy for a second term this November 2021.

While the Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli would’ve liked the nod (it looks like the FOP is staying neutral), it’s still a significant development since the union backed Murphy in his initial run for governor in 2017 against Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, a former sheriff.

The Murphy Administration’s anti-police policies make the union’s non-endorsement decision not incredibly surprising.

Under Murphy, New Jersey became a “Sanctuary State” and, more recently, a new law enacted by Murphy subjects police to 3rd degree criminal penalties for initiating stops on the basis of an odor of marijuana or alcohol even if the subject is a minor. Murphy’s COVID-19 prison release policy has released multiple individuals who currently stand accused of homicide. Officers are now also subjected to extensive implicit bias training.

