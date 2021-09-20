Jersey City hero cop saves 1-month-old newborn tossed off building

Jersey City Police Officer Eduardo Matuted is being hailed as a hero this week after saving a newborn.

The child was dropped off of a building’s balcony on Saturday by a man who had been allegedly threatening the child. Officer Matuted was one of the officers who responded to the scene and, when the standoff ended with the man dropping the child, Matuted sprung into action.

“Thank you JCPD. Today, the JCPD got a call that a child was in danger, they responded to the call and at that point they saw a male threatening to throw a baby from the 2nd story of the building,” Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop shared in a social media post. “The JCPD set up a perimeter to negotiate however eventually the man did throw the 1 month old baby from the second story of the building- the officers at the scene reacted quickly and were able to catch the baby. Thankfully the baby wasn’t harmed physically. We are lucky to have the men and woman of the JCPD, as every single day I see it firsthand they rise to meet any/all challenges.”

“Feeling grateful for the efforts of the Jersey City Police Officers who performed heroically today to keep this baby safe. Thank you JCPD! #jerseycity,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted…

Feeling grateful for the efforts of the Jersey City Police Officers who performed heroically today to keep this baby safe. Thank you JCPD! #jerseycity pic.twitter.com/UptJWywzEe — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) September 19, 2021

The man who dropped the child is facing charges.

