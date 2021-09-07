Lakewood, N.J. brewery releases Chris Christie beach chair-themed beer

New Jersey’s most infamous meme-able moment is now a beer, Save Jerseyans! And just in time for what’s looking like a probable 2024 presidential bid for our state’s m0st recent Republican governor.

Right before the Labor Day Weekend, Lakewood-based Icarus Brewing announced the release of a blonde ale named “Private Beach.” The can design features a cartoon version of none other than former Governor Chris Christie sitting in a beach chair.

“We’re heading into our Labor Day Weekend can release and we know sometimes beach access is hard to come by. To ensure you’re not completely shut out, we canned up a Brand New American Blonde Ale: Private Beach!” the popular microbrewery announced on social media. “Private Beach is 4.1% American Blonde Ale brewed with American 2 Row Barley, lightly hopped with Citra then delicately Dry Hopped with New Zealand Motueka. Bringing all the easy drinking vibes you want from a Blonde with just a hint of citrus and lime notes, no one can prohibit your tastebuds from enjoying a Private Beach this holiday weekend!”

Icarus’s can label art, of course, was inspired by the 2017 state government shutdown during which Chris Christie and his family sunned themselves at Island Beach State Park despite the closure of state parks. The image of Christie plopped in his beach chair became a symbol of the former Republican rising star’s post-Bridgegate fall from grace; it also quickly transformed into one of the Internet’s most popular and enduring political memes.

