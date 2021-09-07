THE LIST: Remembering New Jersey’s September 11th victims on the 20th Anniversary

This Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of September 11th, Save Jerseyans. It’s difficult to believe!

The weekend’s weather is supposed to be as disarmingly beautiful as it was back on that fateful day in 2001 when the State of New Jersey lost 750 residents in the coordinated Al Qaeda attacks on Lower Manhattan, the Pentagon complex in Northern Virginia, and United Airlines Flight 93 over the normally quiet Pennsylvania countryside.

–

We’ve all played the “where were you” when it happened game. Some of you have shared sobering or even inspiring stories with us over the years. Many others remember seeing the carnage unfold from across the Hudson as they waited anxiously to hear from loved ones unable to communicate – they hoped – because of an unusually busy volume of cell phone traffic. I was a junior in high school 20 years ago, and I distinctly remember (being a South Jerseyan) the initial concern that Philadelphia might be the next target;my father worked in the city at the time, and there were rumors of authorities closing the bridges. I also recall the eerie lack of typically-audible air traffic overhead in days that followed. What was clear even then was that things would never be the same again.

One of my annual traditions is to revisit the haunting no-longer-update website maintained by the New Jersey State Police listing the residents who were reported missing and never came home. Other Garden State residents who perished were reported missing to local authorities in New Jersey and New York. Victims continued to lose their lives in subsequent years – through present day – due to illnesses caused by the environmental conditions in NYC following the attacks (thanks for nothing, Christine Todd Whitman).

This year’s ceremonies were bound to generate extra attention, but the recent events in Afghanistan have obviously converted our collective reflections to a different plain. The president of the United States just handed Afghanistan back to the regime who made the 9/11 attacks possible all in the name of being able to score political points on the 20th anniversary. He abandoned Americans to the Taliban as well as countless U.S. allies.

What was it all for?

Did we learn anything?

Or have we officially forgotten?

Questions seem to dramatically outnumber answers this week as our nation limps forward towards a major milestone.

An alphabetical listing of New Jersey’s fallen has been reproduced for you below (h/t New Jersey 9/11 Memorial Foundation):

NEW JERSEY’S SEPTEMBER 11th VICTIMS

Adams, Donald L.

Adler, Lee

Afflitto, Daniel

Agarwal, Alok

Agarwala, Mukul

Aguiar, Joao Alberto da Fonseca (J.J.)

Ahern, Jeremiah

Alameno, Andrew

Albero, Gary M.

Allegretto, Edward L.

Allingham, Christopher

Alviar, Cesar A.

Alvin P. Kappelmann, Jr.

Amanullah, Tariq

Amoroso, Christopher Charles

Anderson, Kermit C.

Andrucki, Jean

Ang, Siew-Nya

Antigua, Lorraine D.

Apollo, Peter Paul

Arczynski, Michael

Arévalo, Kenneth P. Lira

Aron, Jack

Aronow, Richard A.

Asciak, Michael

Aversano, Jr., Louis F.

Babakitis, Arlene T.

Bacchus, Eustace R.

Badagliacca, John

Bailey, Brett T.

Baksh, Michael

Barbaro, Paul

Barbosa, Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks

Barkow, Colleen Ann

Baron, Evan Jay

Barrett-Arjune, Reneé L.

Barry, Maurice Vincent

Basmajian, Alysia

Bauer, W. David

Bautista, Marlyn C.

Bay, Lorraine G.

Beamer, Todd

Beatini, Paul

Beatty, Jane Sandra

Beckles, Manette

Beekman, Michael E.

Behr, Mariá Asunción

Bellows, Debbie S.

Bennett, Bryan Craig

Benson, Margaret L.

Berger, Steven H.

Bergstein, Daniel D.

Bernaerts-Kearns, Donna Marie

Berry, Joseph J.

Bethke, William

Betterly, Timothy D.

Bharvaney, Anil

Bhukhan, Bella

Blair, Susan Leigh

Blood Jr., Richard M.

Bocchi, John Paul

Bogdan, Nicholas

Boisseau, Lawrence

Boland Jr., Vincent

Bondarenko, Alan

Booker, Sr., Sean

Bordeaux, Sherry Ann

Bordenabe, Krystine

Boryczewski, Martin “Marty”

Bosco, Richard Edward

Bowden, Thomas

Braca, Alfred J.

Brady, David

Brandemarti, Nicholas W.

Bravo, Lydia E.

Breitweiser, Ronald Michael

Brennan, III, Edward A. (Ted)

Bright, Gary L.

Broderick, Mark F.

Bruce, Mark

Buckley, Dennis

Buhse, Patrick J.

Bulaga, Jr., John Edward

Burns, Keith James

Caguicla, Cecile M.

Cahill, Scott W.

Cahill, Thomas J.

Calderon, Edward

Calia, Dominick E.

Callahan, Liam

Calvi, Gino

Campbell, David Otey

Candela, John A.

Cangialosi, Stephen J.

Carlone, David G.

Carney, Mark Stephen

Casazza, John F.

Cashman, William Joseph

Caspar, William Otto

Castaño, Alejandro

Castillo, Arcelia

Caton, Christopher Sean

Cayne, Jason David

Centeno, Ana M.

Chairnoff, Jeffrey M.

Chalasani, Swarna

Charette, Mark

Cherry, Douglas

Chevalier, Swede Joseph

Chiarchiaro, Dorothy J.

Ching, Eddie Wing Wai

Chirls, Catherine E.

Cho, Kyung Hee (Casey)

Christophe, Kirsten Lail

Chucknick, Steven Paul

Clark, Gregory Alan

Clark, Thomas Richard

Cody, Patricia A.

Cohen, Kevin S.

Colasanti, Christopher

Colbert, Michael P.

Coleman, Keith

Coll II, Robert Joseph

Collins, John M.

Collins, Michael L.

Colõn, Linda M.

Conde, Albert

Connolly Jr., John “Jack”

Connolly, Cynthia

Connor, James L.

Cook, Dennis Michael

Cooper, John

Coppola, Gerard J.

Correa-Gutierrez, Danny A.

Costa, Dolores M.

Costello Jr., Charles G.

Costello, Michael Shamus

Cramer, Christopher S.

Crant, Denise Elizabeth

Crawford, Jr., James L.

Crotty, Kevin R.

Crowe, John R.

Cruz, John Robert

Cua, Grace Alegre

Cudina, Richard Joseph

Cummins, Brian T.

Cunningham, Michael Joseph

Cushing, Patricia

Cushny, Gavin Fraser

Da Costa, Carlos S.

Dack, Caleb Arron

Dahl, Jason

Dale, Brian Paul

Damaskinos, Thomas A.

D’Ambrosi, Jr., Jack L.

Damiani-Jones, Jeannine

Darling, Elizabeth

Davidson, Michael Allen

de Chavez, Jayceryll M.

De Santis, Jemal Legesse

DeBlase, Jr, James V.

Delapenha, Donald A.

Dellabella, Andrea

Deloughery, Colleen Ann

DeLuca, Joseph

Deming, Francis X.

Dennis, Kevin

DePalma, Jean C.

DeRienzo, Michael

DeSimone III, Edward

DeSimone, Christian Louis

D’Esposito, Michael J.

Devitt Jr., Robert P.

Diaz-Piedra III, Michael

Dickinson, Lawrence Patrick

Diehl, Michael D.

DiFazio, Vincent F.

Dimino, Stephen Patrick

Dincuff, Christopher More

Dionisio Jr., Anthony

DiStefano, Douglas Frank

Doany, Ramzi A.

Dolan, Brendan

Dolan, Robert Edward

Dollard, Neil Matthew

Dorf, Stephen Scott

Doyle, Frank Joseph

Driscoll, Patrick Joseph

Dudek, Luke

Duger, Antoinette

Dunn, Patrick

Dunstan, Richard Anthony

Eberling, Dean P.

Echtermann, Margaret

Eckna, Paul Robert

Egan, Lisa E.

Egan, Michael

Egan, Samantha M.

Eichler, John E.

Elder, Daphne

Elmarry, Albert

Emery Jr., Edgar H.

Erwin, William J.

Espinoza, Fanny

Etzold, Barbara G.

Evans, Eric Brian

Ewart, Meredith Emily June

Fagan, Patricia Mary

Fallon, William F.

Farley, Nancy

Farrell, John W.

Fatha, Syed Abdul

Faughnan, Christopher Edward

Fazio, Ronald Carl

Feidelberg, Peter

Feinberg, Alan David

Felt, Edward P.

Ferguson, George J.

Fernandez, Judy Hazel S.

Ferreira, Anne Marie

Ferrugio, David F.

Fersini Jr., Louis V.

Fialko, Jennifer Louise

Finnegan, Michael Bradley

Finnerty, Timothy J.

Fiorelli, Stephen J.

Fischer-Gibbon, Debra Lynn

Fisher, John R.

Fisher, Thomas J.

Fiumefreddo, Salvatore

Fogel, Stephen

Folger, Jane C.

Foo, Chih Min “Dennis”

Forsythe, Christopher Hugh

Foster, Noel

Fox, Jeffrey L.

Frank, Gary J.

Fraser, Colleen Laura

Frederick, Lillian I.

Friedman, Paul Joshua

Froehner, Gregg

Furmato, Paul James

Gaff, Pamela Lee

Gallagher, Daniel J.

Gallucci, Vincent

Gardner III, Harvey Joseph

Gardner, Jeffrey Brian

Gatton, Boyd

Genovese, Steven Gregory

Gentul, Alayne

Giaccone, Joseph

Gilbert, Andrew Clive

Gilbert, Timothy

Gilbey, Paul Stuart

Giordano, Donna Marie

Gitto, Salvatore

Glasser, Thomas

Glenn, Harry

Glick, Barry H.

Glick, Jeremy

Gogliormella, Michael

Goldberg, Brian F.

Goldstein, Steven Ian

Gonzalez, Rosa J.

Gorman, Thomas Edward

Gould, Michael Edward

Grady, Christopher Michael

Gray, Christopher Stewart

Grazioso, John M.

Grazioso, Timothy G.

Green, Wanda

Greene, Gayle

Greenstein, Eileen

Gregory, Donald H.

Grehan, Pedro

Griffin, John M.

Griffith, Joan Donna

Grouzalis, Kenneth

Gu, Michael Liming

Guadagno, Richard

Gurian, Douglas B.

Guza, Philip T.

Halligan, Robert J.

Hamilton, Felicia

Han, Frederic K.

Hannaford, Kevin James

Hargrave, Timothy J.

Harris, Stewart D.

Hartz, John Clinton

Harvey, Emeric

Hatton Jr., Leonard W.

Hazelcorn, Scott Jordan

Heltibridle, JoAnn L.

Hemschoot, Mark F.

Hennessey, Brian F.

Hepburn, Robert

Hobson lll, Robert Wayne

Hoey, Patrick A.

Hoffmann, Frederick J.

Hoffmann, Michele

Holland, Joseph

Homer Jr., LeRoy W.

Horning, Matthew Douglas

Horohoe, Jr., Robert L.

Houston, Uhuru “Gonja”

Huczko, Jr., Stephen

Hughes Jr., Robert T. “Bobby”

Hughes, Jr., Thomas F.

Hughes, Timothy R.

Huie, Susan

Hunt-Casey, Kathleen A.

Ianelli, Joseph Anthony

Ibis, Zuhtu

Infante, Jr., Anthony P.

Ingrassia, Christopher Noble

Innella, Paul W.

Jablonski, Virginia M.

Jacobs, Jason Kyle

Jacobs, Michael G.

James, Gricelda E.

Jeffries-Sanchez, Alva C.

Jensen, Alan

Jerath, Prem Nath

Jian, Hweidar

Johnson, Scott Michael

Jones II, Donald Thomas

Jones, Allison Horstmann

Joseph, Stephen

Kadaba, Shashikiran

Kandell, Shari Ann

Kane, Howard L.

Kane, Jennifer Lynn

Kang, Joon Koo

Kanter, Sheldon

Kaplan, Deborah H.

Karczewski, Charles H.

Kaulfers, Robert M.

Kawauchi, Hideya

Keane, Edward Thomas

Keating, Paul H.

Keene III, Leo Russell

Keller, Joseph John

Kelly Jr.William H.

Kelly, Thomas Michael

Kennedy, Robert C.

Keohane, John Richard

Kestenbaum, Howard L.

Khandelwal, Rajesh

Khoo, SeiLai

Kim, Andrew Jay-Hoon

King, Andrew Marshall

Klein, Peter A.

Kleinberg, Alan

Knox, Thomas Patrick

Koborie, Rebecca Lee

Koo, Bon-seok

Kopiczko, Dorota

Kousoulis, Danielle

Kyte, Angela R.

La Corte, Andrew

Ladkat, Ganesh K.

Ladley, James P.

LaForte, Michael Patrick

Lai, Neil K.

Laieta, Vincent Anthony

Lalama, Franco

Lam, Chow Kwan Francis

Lang, Brendan Mark

Lang, Rosanne P.

Lapin, Ruth S.

Larkey, Robin

Larson, John Adam

Lassman, Nicholas C.

Laszczynski, Paul

Laverty, Anna

Lawn, Steven

Lawrence, Jr., Robert A.

Leavy, Neil J.

Lebor, Leon

Ledee, Kenneth

Lederman, Alan J.

Lee, David S.

Lee, Myoung Woo

Lemagne, David Prudencio

Lennon, John

Leon, Jorge

Levine, Robert M.

Lewis, Margaret

Liangthanasarn, Orasri

Lillianthal, Steven

Lilore, Craig D.

Linehan, Jr., Thomas Vincent

Linton, Alan

LinWei, Rong

Liu, Ming-Hao

Lohez, Jerome

Lopez, Manuel L.

Louis, Stuart

Lovero, Joseph L.

Luckett, Edward “Ted”

Lunder, Christopher E.

Lynch, James F.

Lynch, Robert H.

Lynch, Sean Patrick

Macko, William J.

Madden II, Richard Blaine

Maddison, Simon

Magnuson, Ronald

Maher, Daniel L.

Maler, Alfred Russell

Malone, Gregory James

Maltby, Christian H.

Mangano, Joseph

Marcin, Hilda

Mardikian, Peter Edward

Marrero, Jose Juan

Martello, James

Martin, Jr., William J. .

Martineau, Brian E.

Martinez, Waleska

Martino-Cramer, Anne Marie

Mastrandrea, Philip William

Mathers, Charles William

Mathesen, William A.

Mattson, Robert D.

Mauro, Charles J.

May, Tyrone

Mayo, Robert J.

Mbaya, Kaaria

McAlary, Jr., James

McArthur, Colin

McCabe, Michael J.

McCann, Thomas J.

McDay, Tonyell F.

McDermott, Matthew T.

McDonald, Joseph

McDonnell, Michael P.

McGarry Noack, Katherine “Katie”

McGinley, Daniel Francis

McGinnis, Thomas Henry

McGovern, Scott M.

McGowan, Stacey Sennas

McGuire, Patrick Joseph

McHeffey, Keith David

McLaughlin Jr., George P.

McMahon, Gavin

McNally, Edmund M.

Meehan, Damian Peter

Mendoza, Lizette

Meyer, David

Micciulli, William E.

Michelstein, Martin P.

Milano, Peter T.

Milanowycz, Gregory

Miller, Michael Matthew

Miller, Robert Alan

Miller, Robert Cromwell Miller

Minervino, Louis J.

Mircovich, Domenick “Mosh”

Mirpuri, Rajesh A.

Molisani, Jr., Justin John

Monahan, John

Montano, Craig

Morello, Steven P.

Morgan, Richard

Morris, Seth A.

Morrone, Ferdinand V.

Motroni, Marco

Moutos, Peter Constantine

Mullin, Michael J.

Munhall, James D.

Murach, Robert Michael

Murolo, Marc

Murphy, Charles A.

Murphy, Edward C.

Murphy, James Thomas

Murphy, Patrick Jude

Murphy, Patrick Sean

Murray, John

Murray, John J.

Murray, Susan D.

Napier, Alexander

Naples, Frank Joseph

Nardella, Catherine A.

Nath, Narender

Navas, Joseph Michael

Nazario, Francis

Negron, Pete

Nelson, James A.

Newton-Carter, Christopher

Niederer, Martin Stewart

Niedermeyer III, Alfonse J.

Nimbley, Paul R.

Nolan, Daniel Robert

Novotny, Brian Christopher

O’Brien, Michael P.

O’Connor, Keith Kevin

O’Grady, James Andrew

Oliver, Edward K.

O’Neill, John P.

Orsini, Ronald

Ose, Masaru

O’Shea, Bobby

Ouida, Todd Joseph

Pakkala, Deepa

Pandolfo, Dominique Lisa

Parakat, Vinod

Parandkar, Nitin Ramesh

Parker, Philip Lacey

Parks, Jr., Robert E.

Parmar, Hashmukhrai C.

Paskins, Jerrold H.

Passaro, Suzanne

Patel, Manish

Paterson, Steven B.

Patti, Cira Marie

Pelino, Todd Douglas

Pena, Angel R.

Perconti Jr., Jon A.

Perez, Alejo

Perez, Angel

Perez, Nancy E.

Peterson, Donald

Peterson, Jean

Pezzuti, Kaleen

Pham, Tu Anh

Phillip, Michael San

Picarro, Ludwig J.

Picerno, Matthew M.

Pick, Joseph O.

Pietronico, Bernard

Pietrunti, Nicholas P.

Piskadlo, Joseph

Plumitallo, Joseph Bernard

Pocher, John M.

Polhemus, Thomas H.

Pollio, Susan M.

Potorti, James E.

Pouletsos, Daphne

Poulos, Stephen

Preziose, Gregory M.

Pruim, David

Pullis, Edward

Pycior, Jr., Joseph John

Pykon, Edward Richard

Quigley, Beth Ann

Quigley, lV, Patrick James

Raja, Ehtesham

Ramos, Harry

Rancke, Alfred Todd

Ranganath, Srinivasa

Ransom, Anne Talsky

Rasweiler, R. Mark

Rathkey, David Alan James

Raub, William R.

Reed, Michele M.

Reese, Judith A.

Regan, Thomas M.

Reidy, Gregg

Reinig, Thomas Barnes

Reisman, Frank

Rescorla, Richard “Rick” C.

Reynolds, Bruce

Rhodes, John Frederick

Riccardelli, Francis S.

Richards, Venesha Orinthia

Rimmele III, Frederick

Rivera, Isaias

Rizza, Paul V.

Roach, Stephen Louis

Roberto, Joseph

Roberts, Leo

Robertson Jr., Donald W.

Robinson, Jeffery

Robotham, Michell Callum

Rocha, Antonio Augusto

Rocha, Raymond J.

Rodak, John Michael

Rodriguez, Carmen

Rodriguez, Marsha A.

Rodriguez, Richard

Rohner, Scott William

Romero, Elvin

Romito, James

Rosario, Aida

Rosenbaum, Linda

Rosenbaum, Sheryl Lynn

Rosenberg, Lloyd

Rosenberg, Mark

Rosenblum, Joshua M.

Rosenthal, Richard David

Rosetti, Daniel

Rossinow, Norman

Rothenberg, Mark David

Rowe, Nicholas Charles Alexander

Ruben, Ronald J.

Russin, Steven Harris

Russo, Wayne Alan

Ryan, John Joseph

Sacerdote, Joseph F.

Salamone, John Patrick

Salerno Jr, John Salvatore

Salinardi, Jr., Richard

Samuel Jr., James K.

Sands, Jr., James

Santillan, Maria Theresa C.

Saracini, Victor J.

Sarkar, Kalyan

Sattaluri, Deepika

Schertzer, Scott Mitchell

Schlag, Steven F.

Schlissel, Jon

Schneider, Ian

Schroeder, John

Schuler, Susan

Scorca, Raphael

Sellitto, Matthew C.

Serrano, Frankie

Seymour-Dietrich, Karen Lynn

Sgroi, Thomas

Shah, Jayesh Shantilal

Shahid, Khalid M.

Shastri, Neil

Shaw, Barbara A.

Shefi, Hagay

Shulman, Mark

Shum, See-Wong

Siegel-Schwartz, Clarin S.

Silverstein, Craig Andrew

Simmons, Bruce Edward

Simon, Kenneth Alan

Simon, Michael

Simone, Marianne Teresa

Skala, John P.

Skidmore, Jr., Francis J.

Skinner, Toyena

Skrzypek, Paul Albert

Smith, Catherine T.

Smith, Sr., Karl T.

Snyder Jr., Leonard J.

Sohan, Astrid Elizabeth

Song, Daniel Wonhyeong

Sorresse, Michael

Soto, Fabian

Soulas, Timothy P.

Spencer, Robert Andrew

Spinelli, Jr., Frank J.

Stadelberger, Richard J.

Stahlman, Eric Adam

Starita, Anthony M.

Staub, Craig William

Steinman, Alexander Robbins

Stewart, Michael James

Strada, Thomas

Straine, Jr., James J.

Straub, Edward W.

Strauch, George J.

Strauss, Edward T.

Strobert, Steven F.

Suarez, David Scott

Sugiyama, Yoichi

Sullivan, Thomas G.

Sutter, Selina

Swenson, Kenneth

Swift, Thomas

Sztejnberg, Gina

Takahashi, Keiji

Talhami, Robert Ramzi

Tanner, Michael Anthony (Tiny)

Taormina Jr., Dennis G.

Tarantino, Kenneth Joseph

Tartaro, Ronald

Tembe, Yesh

Tempesta, Anthony

Thomas, Lesley

Thompson, Clive “Ian”

Thompson, Perry A.

Tieri, Sal

Tiesi, Mary

Tieste, William R.

Tietjen, Kenneth F.

Tino, Jennifer M.

Tipaldi, Robert F.

Tobin, John J.

Todisco, Richard J.

Traina, Christopher Michael

Travers, Walter P.

Trerotola, Lisa L.

Trinidad, Michael Angel

Trombino, Francis Joseph

Tselepis, William P.

Tsoy, Zhanetta

Tucker, Michael Patrick

Tumulty, Lance Richard

Ueltzhoeffer, John G.

Uliano, Michael A.

Umarkar, Anil S.

Van Auken, Kenneth W.

Van Laere, Daniel M.

Vanacore, Edward Raymond

Vandevander, Jon C.

Vasel, Scott Charles

Velamuri, Sankara S.

Velazquez, Jorge

Ventura, Anthony M.

Vialonga, Christopher James

Vicario, Robert Anthony

Vilardo, Joseph B.

Vincent, Melissa

Wachtler, Gregory Kamal Bruno

Wainio, Honor Elizabeth

Wakeford, Wendy Alice Rosario

Walcott, Courtney Wainsworth

Wall, Glen James

Wallace, Peter G.

Wallace, Roy M.

Walsh, Jim

Warner, Brian G.

Waye, Michael

Webb, Nathaniel

West, Peter M

Whalen, Meredith Lynn

White, James Patrick

Wholey, Michael

Wildman, Alison Marie

Willett, John Charles

Williams, Debbie L.

Wisniewski, Alan L.

Wisniewski, Frank Paul

Wittenstein, Michael Robert

Wodenshek, Christopher W.

Wong, Siucheung Steve

Woodall, Brent James

Woodwell, Richard Herron

Wortley, Martin

Wotton, Rodney James

Wright, Neil R.

Wright, Sandra L.

Yanamadala, Suresh

Yarnell, Matthew David

York, Kevin Patrick

Yuen-Ngo, Nancy

Zakhary, Adel A.

Zampieri, Robert Alan

Zangrilli, Mark

Zelman, Kenneth Albert

Zinzi, Michael

Zipper, Julie Lynne

Zisa, Salvatore J.

______