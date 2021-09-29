Mark Levin challenges Chris Christie to debate

Chris Christie’s recent Reagan Library speech taking President Trump and his Republican supporters to task for pushing “conspiracy theories” didn’t sit well with one of conservative media’s heavyweight stars.

“The Great One” Mark Levin isn’t just mad. He wants to debate the former New Jersey governor.

“Chris Christie went on an attack against the ‘crazies’ and others who do not believe the 2020 election was legitimate,” said Levin in a video post last week. “I am prepared to debate Chris Christie with respect to one state in particular that I know a lot about: Pennsylvania, my home state. I challenge Chris Christie and Paul Ryan and all the rest of them. I’ll debate them all at the same time, doesn’t matter to me. The issues that were raised in Pennsylvania had nothing to do with voting machines, had nothing to do with ballots per se, had everything to do with the federal constitution.”

Watch below: