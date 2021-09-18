Masks don’t seem to be accomplishing much in our classrooms

We’re entering week #3 of the 2021-2022 school year, Save Jerseyans, and our K-12 kiddos are masked up per order of the governor.

The most obnoxious part? It doesn’t appear to be accomplishing much.

For example, we often hear from our statist friends that “even if COVID-19 isn’t a risk to the kids, the masks at least clamp down on other nasty stuff.” Apparently not. This week, our friend the Woke Zombie posted U.S. data for some of the most common childhood illnesses for the current season.

With so many U.S. children in masks (particularly in populous blue states and blue counties in red states), you wouldn’t expect this curve, would you?

Rhino going bonkers since schools opened. How many kids who have a minor Rhinovirus cold are being quarantined right now? pic.twitter.com/FGvQGxjnzp — Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) September 16, 2021

What about COVID-19 here in New Jersey? Let’s look at some news items from just the past several days…

So far this school year, the state is reporting six COVID-19 school “outbreaks,” specifically “two in Atlantic County, one in Cumberland County, one in Monmouth County, one in Morris County, and one in Union County.“

Jersey City (Hudson County) schools are also reporting positive cases.

COVID-19 cases were reported in the Howell (Monmouth County) high school this week.

What’s going on here, Save Jerseyans? I thought the kids were wearing their cute little masks with the goal of preventing this from happening?

Of course, since you and I aren’t mindlessly repeating the company line, we know what’s really going on here. Surgical masks and cloth masks are extremely ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses, and the likelihood that kids don’t wear them properly makes them even less effective (one study pegged it at 10%). It’s science, folks! Not political science.

Phil Murphy is masking your kids, creating all sorts of problems particularly for those with learning disabilities, and he’s doing it for very little if any advantage as defined as actually arresting the spread of serious diseases. He was recently asked about new schools cases on CNBC, and Murphy doubled down on his mask mandate.

So we need masks so there are no infections in schools, and the infections in schools show that we need… masks?

I’ve said it before and I’m going to keep saying it:

These stupid, hyper-political, anti-science, virtue-signaling regulatons ENCOURAGE vaccine hesitancy. We should be encouraging adults – particularly at risk adults – to get the vaccine. Leave the kids alone.

