You are Here
Murphy declares state of emergency after heavy rains, tornados strike N.J.

Murphy declares state of emergency after heavy rains, tornados strike N.J.

1 min read

Gloucester and Burlington counties saw multiple tornados on Wednesday night as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pushed into New Jersey from the Delaware River. All 21 counties saw heavy rains and power outages leading Governor Murphy to issue a state of emergency declaration.

The Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was particularly hard hit by a large tornado that tore roofs off of houses…

20

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin