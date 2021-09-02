Murphy, Malinowski finger “climate change,” push junk science following Wednesday’s storms

Tornados, rain, and biblical flooding disrupted life for thousands of New Jerseyans this week. Two of the state’s senior Democrats believe they know who – or what’s – to blame.

“The world is changing, these storms are coming in more frequently,” Governor Murphy said during a press conference in Mullica Hill which experienced a major tornado on Wednesday evening. “We have got to leap forward and get out ahead of this. Any infrastructure money we get, I bet a lot of it will be put into resilient infrastructure, because when you’re the most densely populated state in the nation.”

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-7) was apparently reading from the same script as are most major media outlets.

“It’s not our first wakeup call,” Malinowski added. “Anybody who believes that it’s too expensive to stop climate change, anyone who believes that we cannot afford to stop climate change, has got to wake up to the fact that we cannot afford not to.”

Slow your roll, Tom!

“Currently, New Jersey’s greenhouse gas emissions – around 100 million tons of carbon. That sounds like a lot, but it is less than the average daily carbon emissions worldwide and only about four-days’ worth of carbon emissions from China,” explain our friends over at Affordable Energy for NJ. “Moreover, world carbon emissions have been increasing by about 400 million tons per year. So, even if New Jersey somehow eliminated all carbon emissions tomorrow, the reduction would only offset three months of the annualincrease in world carbon emissions. The effect on global climate would be nil. Nada. Zero. Zip.”

So whether we can afford Phil Murphy’s $525 billion “zero emissions” plan is really a secondary issue. The net impact would be, at best, in the bucket!

But is global warming truly producing more frequent storms as Murphy claims? No. There’s plenty of debate as to whether hurricanes are actually getting worse, but it’s widely accepted that there’s no evidence for an increase in frequency over the past 100+ years.

“There’s no evidence that climate change caused by carbon emissions is increasing the number of storms,” Sarah Gibbens of National Geographic wrote at the end of the busy 2020 hurricane season. “‘The number of storms—we don’t expect to see that go up [with climate change],” Klotzbach says. ‘It’s more the intensity of storms.’ On the other hand, he says, this year’s strong La Niña weather pattern likely means the Atlantic will be active late into the season.'”

Murphy and Malinowski are pushing political science again, folks, just like they routinely do with COVID-19. I’m only surprised if you’re surprised.

