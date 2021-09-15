Murphy’s new AG joins amicus brief opposing Texas abortion law

On Wednesday, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck signed New Jersey onto an amicus brief already joined by other states; collectively, they’re backing the Biden Justice Department’s lawsuit challenging Texas’s new abortion law.

“New Jersey supports reproductive freedom and eliminating barriers to pregnancy-related care, including abortion,” said Bruck. “But this case is about more than abortion rights. Allowing private bounty hunters to sue anyone who helps someone exercise their rights is an affront to the Constitution and an attack on all of our rights. We cannot allow this Texas law to become a new template for states to undermine constitutional and civil rights across the country.”

The Texas “heartbeat” law permits private citizens to recover at least $10,000 from abortion providers per defendant.

