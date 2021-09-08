N.J. Republicans sign up 3,887 new voters in August; Dems lose a net of 510

The modest but sustained trend of New Jersey Republican voter registration outpacing Democrat sign-ups continued in August 2021, Save Jerseyans.

According to the New Jersey Division of Elections, the state added 3,887 new GOP voters in August. Democrats shed a net of 510 voters.

Democrats boast a 1,074,691 advantage over Republicans.

New Jerseyans have until October 12th to register in time to ovte in the November 2nd general election for which the governor and the entire legislature are on the ballot.

