N.J. senator’s plan would put natural immunity on equal footing with COVID-19 vaccination

State Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) is proposing legislation which he hopes, if adopted, would dramatically change enforcement of any hypothetical vaccine passport or mandate schemes in New Jersey.

According to the Senate GOP office, the veteran Morris County legislator’s proposal “would treat recovered COVID-19 patients the same as those who have been vaccinated under any vaccine mandate or passport scheme that may be implemented.” Governor Murphy has repeatedly refused to rule out vaccine passports even before President Biden issued his unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

If it’s coming, Pennacchio says it should at least comport with up-to-date science.

“The science strongly suggests that people who have recovered from prior COVID-19 infections have a natural immunity that may offer a sufficient amount of protection to make additional vaccinations unnecessary,” said Pennacchio who is also a dentist. “My new legislation would offer those with natural immunity as a result of infection the same rights and protections as those who have been vaccinated under any vaccine mandate or passport scheme that may be implemented.”

Pennacchio cited an Israeli-based study that discovered natural immunity could be 13-times as helpful as two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Israel’s “green pass” puts vaccinated and recovered COVID-19 patients on equal footing and grants them equal access to venues and amenities including eateries, fitness centers, theaters.

Other major countries including Italy, France and Germany have have adjusted vaccine recommendations in light of emerging knowledge concerning prior infection and its ability to offer substantial protection moving forward.

Similar adjustments haven’t taken hold in the U.S. despite growing evidence suggesting a fresh approach to who most needs the vaccine. In Massachusetts, it’s been reported that as many as three-quarters of Delta infected individuals were also fully vaccinated.

“It is unfortunate that the citizens of New Jersey are subjected to changing and inconsistent public health messages, which has fed into public cynicism and resistance to the administration’s public health compliance. At this point, the science and data point to an advantage that recovered COVID patients have over vaccinated patients. Minimally, public policy with regard to access to work and other venues should treat them the same.”

