N.J. woman accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

A Lyndhurst, New Jersey woman known on Instagram as “AntiVaxMomma” stands accused of selling hundreds of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards. Jasmine Clifford allegedly sold the cards for $200 a piece. Vaccination information was entered in a state database for an additional $250 fee by an alleged co-conspirator.

Clifford faces charges in New York Criminal Court of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.

14 other individuals are reportedly charged with either aiding Clifford or simply purchasing the fake cards.

“We will continue to safeguard public health in New York with proactive investigations like these, but the stakes are too high to tackle fake vaccination cards with whack-a-mole prosecutions,” said District Attorney Cy Vance. “We need companies like Facebook to take action to prevent the fraud happening on their platforms. Making, selling, and purchasing forged vaccination cards are serious crimes with serious public safety consequences. This investigation is ongoing.”

Vaccine mandates are also a hot topic on college campuses where officials are also reportedly monitoring the burgeoning black market for vaccination proofs.

