NRCC drops new ad accusing Gottheimer of being Pelosi’s “doormat”

For the second time this week, a national organization is targeting Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D, NJ-05) with reconicilation-themed advertising.

“These Democrats promised to stand up to Nancy Pelosi’s reckless tax and spending spree then let Pelosi walk all over them,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. “Democrats’ reckless spending is causing prices to rise, and their massive tax hikes will make things even harder for American families trying to recover from a pandemic.”

Gottheimer is one of seven Democrats targeted by a new round of NRCC digital advertising; this particular ad accuses Gottheimer – who backed down from a pledge to fight for an infrastructure vote before movement on the $3.5 trillion reconicilation boondoggle – of being Nancy Pelosi’s doormat:

The fiscal issue-focused Club for Growth is running their own television spot targeting Gottheimer this week drilling down on the exact same theme.

