NRCC launches another ad targeting Tom Malinowski

Tom Malinowski is already one of 2022’s most highly-targeted Democrat incumbents and we don’t even know what his district will look like.

On Monday, the NRCC dropped yet another advertising spot grilling the two-term Central Jersey Congressman who has already been the subject of paid media from Republicans and independent expenditure groups in recent months.

The 24-second spot focuses on individual House Democrats’ complicity in the multi-trillion dollar reconciliation monstrosity limping its way through Congress.

Malinowsk is one of 17 House Democrats targeted in this latest blitz but the only Democrat from New Jersey.

“House Democrats are helping Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi pass the biggest tax hike in decades,’ said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. “With costs already through the roof, the last thing middle-class Americans need is the government taking more money from their paychecks. Voters will hold every Democrat who votes for this reckless tax and spending spree accountable.”

