PennEast finally calls it quits, abandons pipeline project

The PennEast pipeline is no more, Save Jerseyans. In fact, it never was.

On Monday, the PennEast signaled it would not work towards obtaining the permits required under the Clean Water Act, one of many regulatory hurdles facing the controversial project.

“..PennEast partners, following extensive evaluation and discussion, recently determined further development of the Project no longer is supported,” explained a spokesman in a statement. “Accordingly, PennEast has ceased all further development of the Project.”

The $1 billion natural gas pipeline – which would’ve extended 116 miles – ran into opposition from the Murphy Administration as well as Central Jersey Republicans.

PennEast did have some victories under its belt. Three months ago, the U.S. Supreme Court had actually sided with PennEast using eminent domain to obtain state-owned property.

Chalk it up as another win for “science,” folks.

