POLITICAL SCIENCE: CDC Director ignores CDC panel, backs booster shots for frontline workers

Imagine if a Trump-era official had pulled this shit, Save Jerseyans?

On Friday, in an extremely unusual political move, CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky overruled the overwhelming opinion of her own organization’s advisory panel which had recommended the forthcoming COVID-19 booster injections for only those at risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.

“Our healthcare systems are once again at maximum capacity in parts of the country, our teachers are facing uncertainty as they walk into the classroom,” Walensky declared at a Friday morning briefing. “I must do what I can to preserve the health across our nation.”

Is that really what this is?

The internal fight between Team Biden and the health beaurocracy is public record. On Thursday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices panel (in the same spirit as the FDA’s own panel) had recommended a more limited distribution. The FDA panel wanted to limit distribution to those with compromised immune systems. The CDC panel recommended boosters for only seniors, nursing home residents, and adults with underlying conditions. An overwhelming chorus of other doctors/physicians have also criticized the Biden approach.

Oh, and by the way… we’re going based upon the honor system, folks.

We need voters to see all of this for what it is, folks. Political science.

People also need to understand that THIS nonsense is the leading cause of “vaccine hesitancy.” Not Russian memes or Republican opposition to mandates.

