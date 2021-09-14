You are Here
POLL: Democrats believe the unvaccinated, Trump backers are nation’s gravest threats

POLL: Democrats believe the unvaccinated, Trump backers are nation’s gravest threats

1 min read

We’re 20 years removed from 9/11, Save Jerseyans, and a majority of Democrats now believe their fellow Americans pose the greatest threat to the future of the country.

Democrats are unique in their dim view of domestic opponents. A majority of Republicans and Independents cited other issues – including the Taliban and China specifically – as representing leading threats, while Democrats decisively fingered “Donald Trump supporters” and “Unvaccinated Americans.”

A majority of Republicans did feel the same way about “Defund the Police Activists” while only about 1/3 of “other” voters and 1/4 of Democrats shared this view.

The results comes from a new Scott Rasmussen survey:

Image credit: Scott Rasmussen / scottrasmussen.com

20

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin