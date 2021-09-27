Post-Debate Live Analysis: Ciattarelli’s campaign manager will join Rooney, Cirucci

Debate #1 between Jack Ciattarelli and Phil Murphy is set for this Tuesday night (September 28th) at 7 p.m., Save Jerseyans. You can watch the first of two candidate clashes (live from NJPAC) on WABC-TV, WPVI-TV, or online over at NJ.com.

When the dust has settled?

Save Jersey‘s Matt Rooney and Dan Cirucci of dancirucci.com will go LIVE on Facebook to give a blow-by-blow overview.

Your favorite Jersey-based conservative blogging duo will also be joined by Ciattarelli for Governor campaign manager Eric Arpert who will provide the Republican nominee’s perspective.

Click here to watch shortly after the debate concludes!

