Rep. Sires questions Blinken on Afghanistan from a closet?

If you thought you saw it all when U.S. Rep. Donald Payne (D, N.J.-10) attended a virtual House hearing in boxers and a Captain American t-shirt? And his sizable stomach on full display?

Nah. That’s just how our House delegation rolls, Save Jerseyans.

–

On Monday, Congressman Albio Sires (D, NJ-08) participated in a House hearing on Afghanistan from what looked like his… closet.

Where all the bathrooms and HVAC closets occupied at the time?

Even Antony Blinken didn’t really seem to know what he was seeing (you can start around the 45 minute mark):