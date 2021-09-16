You are Here
REPORT: Rosie O’Donnell’s N.J. mansion will be demolished for affordable housing

1 min read

This is a fun one, Save Jerseyans.

We have some Rosie O’Donnell news, courtesy of the NY Post…

“After years of not being able to find a buyer for her Saddle River mansion, Rosie O’Donnell finally caved and sold her home at a loss, The Post has learned.

But the home’s next residents are already causing a stir in the tony neighborhood, home to the rich and famous, from rapper Ja Rule to singer Mary J. Blige.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom abode is expected to be demolished and turned into a series of affordable housing units per a landmark public court settlement with Fair Share Housing Center.”

Rosie’s former 5-acre North Jersey lot will reportedly soon host 60 units, 20% of which will be affordable housing.

Click here for the full story.

