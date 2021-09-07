REPORT: Rutgers student bounced from online classes because he’s… unvaccinated?

Rutgers decided months ago to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all on-campus students.

According to a new report, New Jersey’s largest university system has allegedly barred an online student over his vaccination status.

–

h/t New York Post:

“Logan Hollar, 22, told NJ.com that he largely ignored the school’s COVID mandate “because all my classes were remote” from his Sandyston home, some 70 miles from Rutgers’ campus in New Brunswick.

But he was locked out of his Rutgers email and related accounts when he went to pay his tuition at the end of last month — and was told that he needed to be vaccinated even though he has no plans to attend in person.

Hollar has now been forced to miss classes that started Sept. 1 — and has been warned it could be weeks before a decision is reached on his application for an exemption to the vaccine mandate, he said.”