State Senator: Murphy’s plan to mask toddlers “not remotely practical”

State Senator Holly Schepisi (R-39) took issue Monday with Governor Murphy executive order mandating face masks for daycare kids as young a 2-years-old.

“While I firmly believe in reasonable measures to stop the additional spread of COVID, how and why are the NJ, CDC and WHO guidelines in such conflict regarding mask wearing for small children?” Schepisi opined on Facebook. “Today, Governor Murphy announced a new mandate requiring toddlers wear masks in order to attend preschool. Meanwhile the WHO specifically states on its website that children under the age of 5 should not be required to wear masks citing children’s “psychosocial needs and developmental milestones.”

“Indeed most of Europe does not require it and countries such as Spain, France and Italy do not require those 5 and under to mask and Britain has done away with masks in school almost entirely. How can there be such conflicting advice on this issue and where is the common sense? When my own children were 2,” the Bergen legislator continued, “I had a hard enough time even keeping a diaper on them. How can we expect them to wear a mask for 7 hours each day? It’s not remotely practical and should never be mandated at these ages.”

