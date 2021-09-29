Stockton Poll: Ciattarelli trails by 9-points, but a plurality believe N.J. on the wrong track

A new Stockton poll shows Phil Murphy leading Jack Ciattarelli by 9-points with just over a month left to go before Election Day. The incumbent leads 50% to 41% based on the survey conducted between September 17th and September 25th (before Tuesday’s debate).

–

There’s a common theme emerging:

Voters prefer the Republican on taxes but continue to believe that the governor did an okay job addressing COVID-19.

Still, despite Murphy’s relatively decisive lead, slightly more New Jerseyans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction (45.5%) than those who believe we’re headed in the right direction (44.3%).

“Even though this result is a statistical tie, an incumbent wants more people feeling good about how things are going in the state,” said John Froonjian, the current director of Stockton’s Hughes Center.

A recent Monmouth poll pegged the race at somewhere between 9 and 14 points depending upon the turnout model. Two Republicans polls said it was a statistical dead heat with Murphy ahead by just 1 and 3 points, respectively.

Stockton’s own track record is mixed. They were pretty on point with their 2017 gubernatorial poll, but they missed the 2019 LD1 end result by 21-points.

