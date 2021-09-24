SUNDAY NIGHT: Pollster Adam Geller, Tom Kean Jr. join ‘The Matt Rooney Show’ on 1210 WPHT

‘The Matt Rooney Show’ returns this Sunday night (9/26), Save Jerseyans, airing 8-10 PM EST.

This Sunday’s guest line-up includes Adam Geller, former pollster for Chris Christie and Donald Trump. He’s polling for the Ciattarelli campaign in 2021, and he’ll fill us in on the latest survey results and where he sees the New Jersey gubernatorial race today.

–

We’ll also be joined by NJGOP Senate Leader Tom Kean Jr. who will updated us not only on events in Trenton but his 2022 bid for Congress.

Click here to listen live online.

Want to call in? Dial (855) 839-1210.

–