The Rutgers remote class vaccine mandate: a new level of insanity | Tober

We are now a year and a half into this “pandemic” and not only has the leftist COVID fear porn not died down, it has actually gotten worse!

Need proof? Well, Rutgers University has refused to allow an unvaccinated college student from attending classes ONLINE. Because of science or something…. for the liberals reading this, an online class requires no human interaction at all.

Regardless of what their policy is for in person classes, it is certifiably insane to require a student to be vaccinated in order to take a remote class.

But that is exactly what Rutgers student Logan Hollar is being forced to do. Hollar has made the personal choice not to get the COVID vaccine. In a statement to NJ.com, Hollar explained his reasoning.

“I’m not in an at-risk age group. I’m healthy and I work out. I don’t find COVID to be scary,” said Hollar, 22. “If someone wants to be vaccinated, that’s fine with me, but I don’t think they should be pushed.”

But the leftist SJWs at Rutgers have decided they somehow know better than Hollar.

Like many of the dictates that our overlords have issued during the year and five months since China’s virus was unleashed on the world, no scientific basis has been offered.

This insanity needs to end. The vaccine has been widely available for months now. Everyone who wants to be vaccinated has been and the people who haven’t, there is no amount of threats or bribery that the government, corporations or universities can make that will make them take the jab.

The fact of the matter is, if you are vaccinated, go out and live your life and stop hyperventilating over those who aren’t. After all, “my body my choice” right?

Kevin Tober is the Development Program Associate at the Media Research Center, and a Daily Caller contributor. A former New Jersey native, whether here in New Jersey or in the swamps of Washington DC. He is a fierce defender of Conservative values.

