These 4 N.J. counties are among the 7 highest for property taxes in the U.S.

The latest analysis confirms what you already knew, folks: N.J. property taxes are terrible. In fact, Bergen, Essex, Union and Passaic counties all rank among the worst seven counties nationally (concerning their average property tax burdens):

“The six counties with the highest median property tax payments all have bills exceeding $10,000—Bergen, Essex, and Union Counties in New Jersey, and Nassau, Rockland, and Westchester counties in New York. All six are near New York City, as is the next highest, Passaic County, New Jersey ($9,881).”

–

Click here for more background from the Tax Foundation.