New Jersey union membership is a bit stronger as a percentage of the total population than it was immediately before the pandemic, Save Jerseyans, but the state’s union labor force is still a mere shadow of what it was in the mid-20th century (or even 20 years ago).

In 2020, the Garden State was home to approximately 600,000 union members according to federal data. That’s around 16.1% of the total workforce, and a slight increase from 15.7% in2019 and 14.9% in 2018, but most of the rate change can be explained by the pandemic-induced drop in overall employment as opposed to actual raw labor membership gains. Membership dropped by 368,000 male workers in 2020 while female membership remained steady.

“Over half of the 14.3 million union members in the U.S. lived in just seven states (California, 2.4 million; New York, 1.7 million; Illinois and Pennsylvania, 0.7 million each; and Michigan, New Jersey, and Ohio, 0.6 million each),” explained the analysts at BLS.gov. “However, these states accounted for about one-third of wage and salary employment nationally.”

In 1964, nearly 40% (39.4%) of New Jersey’s workforce was union.

By 2020, that rate had collapsed to 20.9%.

National union membership is down to about 1 in 10 workers.

