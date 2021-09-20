UPDATE: NRCC trolls Rep. Gottheimer, mails him a doormat

The NRCC is running digital ads accusing Josh Gottheimer (D, NJ-05) of being a doormat for Nancy Pelosi in her quest to get a $3.5 trillion spending monstrosity through Congress.

To drive home the point, the House GOP’s campaign arm mailed Gottheimer a doormat to his district office:

“We are sending doormats to these lawmakers to remind them they let Nancy Pelosi walk all over them,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. “Voters will hold any Democrat who supports Nancy Pelosi’s reckless $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree accountable.”

Democrats are continuing to wrangle with one another as the massive package navigates procedural hurdles.



