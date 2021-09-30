VFW says Murphy hasn’t responded to their town hall request

The Veterans of Foreign Wars planned a gubernatorial candidate town hall, Save Jerseyans, but only Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli has confirmed his attendance.

That’s according to the VFW which announced on Thursday monring that the incumbent – Governor Phil Murphy – had yet to confirm… or even respond.

–

“Invited candidates are Phil Murphy and Jack Ciatterelli,” the organization announced in a press release. “As of this date Ciatterelli’s campaign has confirmed his attendance and participation, Murphy’s campaign has not responded to the invitation.”

The event – hosted by the Kelley-Oliveira-Stanton Police Memorial VFW Post – is scheduled for Saturday October 2nd at 6:30 PM at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center in Toms River.

Some of the topics on the agenda – notably state budgeting priorities and nursing home deaths – likely scared Murphy away. At least 205 veterans died in New Jersey facilities over the past 18 months.

The U.S. Department of Justice subsequently launched a probe into shocking numbers of COVID-19 deaths at New Jersey’s state-operated Paramus and Menlo Park veterans homes back in October 2020.