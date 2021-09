It’s one of the least discussed aspect of 9/11/01 but easily one of the most miraculous.

After the 9/11 attacks trapped hundreds of thousands of people on the island of Manhattan, an armada of 150+ ships (including Coast Guard craft, party boats, ferries and private vessels) manned by 600+ sailors undertook the largest maritime evacuation since Dunkirk, bringing 500,000 individuals to safety in New Jersey.

–

Watch below: