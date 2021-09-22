WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Columnist Christine Flowers joins Save Jersey Live! at 8PM

On this week’s Save Jersey Live, Matt Rooney and Dan Cirucci will be joined for a wide-ranging discussion with conservative attorney and columnist Christine Flowers.

Christine’s opinions and musing have been featured in a number of noted publications, most notably The Philadelphia Inquirer before a very public separation in early 2020. She has also worked in radio including as a fill-in host for 990 AM’s Chris Stigall. We’ll talk to Christine about cancel culture, the liberal media, the state of national politics and what the future may hold for conservative voices.

You can watch live here at the official Save Jersey Facebook page.

