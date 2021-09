We’ve got a big Save Jersey LIVE! planned for this Wednesday (9/8) night at 8 p.m. EST, Save Jerseyans.

It’s Atlantic County night: Matt and Dan will be joined by state Senator Vince Polistina (R-2) who, despite being sworn in, Democrats are refusing to seat! We’ll also be joined later in the evening by Hammonton Councilman Michael Torrissi Jr. who is running for State Assembly in the 8th Legislative District.

–

Click here to watch the LIVE stream on Facebook.

–