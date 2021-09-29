Weinberg swipes at Ciattarelli over abortion, but why hasn’t her own party posted her bill?

Phil Murphy and Jack Ciattarelli are both fans of Roe v. Wade, Save Jerseyans. That’s a grim situation for those of us who recognize the moral (and constitutional) problems with Roe, but killing babies is catnip for the Democrat base so the Governor leaned into the issue during Tuesday night’s debate. His chosen focus: Planned Parenthood funding.

“A guy who votes to defund Planned Parenthood ain’t a governor for women, period,” Murphy said.

The GOP nominee, in turn, objected to spending “all the state money” on Planned Parenthood which already received millions in state subsidies.

Democrats did their best to carry Murphy’s water. Among them was Loretta Weinberg, the retiring Democrat State Senator from Teaneck who served as her party’s 2009 lieutenant governor nominee…

“With Republican-led states moving to pass restrictive anti-abortion laws, we deserve leadership that will defend reproductive freedom for all,” wrote Weinberg. “Governor Phil Murphy is that candidate.”

Weinberg serves a prime sponsor of the so-called “Reproductive Freedom Act.” What is that, exactly?

“New Jersey already has the shameful distinction of having the highest abortion rate in the U.S., after the District of Columbia, and we also have one of the most permissive abortion laws in the nation. Some of the few safety protections that are in effect will be completely eradicated by this Act,” explained NJ Right to Life leader Marie Tasy in an op-ed. “The Act codifies recent proposed rule changes by the NJ Board of Medical Examiners dealing with termination of pregnancy, which include the requirement that only physicians licensed to practice medicine and surgery can perform abortions. These changes will permit non-physicians to perform abortions and sets no limits on the performance of an abortion at any stage of pregnancy.”

It takes a lot of balls to call anyone “extreme” when you support THAT. Even if you’re “pro-choice.” Polling shows most pro-abortion Americans draw the line at late term abortions.

Apparently even Democrat leaders agree that it’s too extreme… for a competitive election cycle.

Back in the spring, they made a tactical decision to delay consideration of Weinberg’s bill until AFTER the 2021 election. Again… if opponents of late term abortion and removing the licensed physician requirement are so extreme, then why weren’t Trenton Democrats rearing and ready to campaign on this bill across the state this fall?

Loretta has always been a fraud, folks. For her entire sad career.

Her 11th hour decision to dump on Jack Ciattarelli when her own party decided to postpone the vote on her own legislation represents the very height of dishonesty.

