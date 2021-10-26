Addiego on switching parties to join Democrat machine: “I wanted to have a seat at the table”

The LD8 Senate candidates participated in a debate hosted/moderated by The New Jersey Globe on Sunday evening, Save Jerseyans. I wasn’t able to watch it live, but I did get a chance to see it on Monday evening. You can view it here if you missed missed Stanfield vs. Addiego live like I did.

The most interesting response, I thought, came near the beginning of the debate when Rider’s Micha Rasmussen asked State Senator Addiego (D-8) whether her mid-term party switch from the GOP to the Democrats was fair to former supporters:

–

“I wanted to have a seat at the table,” Addiego replied after seeming to need a minute to collect her thoughts.

The millennials call that “saying the quiet part out loud.”

It’s an extraordinary admission, folks.

Assemblywoman Stanfield – a former Burlington County sheriff – pointed out that Addiego has missed some votes and/or failed to take principled stands. She specifically failed, Stanfield said, to oppose a bill that restricted parents’ ability to be informed if their children were discovered using marijuana or alcohol,” and that’s not taking a seat at the table to me,” added the GOP challenger.

Addiego didn’t want a seat at the table, folks.

She wanted scraps from the table offered up by the South Jersey Democrat Machine in return for her political soul.

Not everyone in Trenton makes decision based upon solely self-interest. Stanfield, by contrast, famously came out of retirement for a legislative stint following Addiego’s betrayal in January 2019.

“I was going to have a stress-free life,” said Stanfield. “But Senator Addiego decided to switch parties, and I really found that to be reprehensible. She gave away a seat that really wasn’t hers to give away – it belongs to the supporters, the people that helped get her there, and the people that voted for her.”

–