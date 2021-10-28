Ahead of RU rally, RGA ties Murphy to Sanders’s socialist, anti-Israel policies

The Murphy campaign went dumpster diving on Thursday, rallying with Bernie Sanders at Rutgers University in an attempt to gin up youth turnout ahead of November 2nd. To date, early voting has been a disappointment for Democrats who hoped to bank a major advantage before Election Day.

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) ribbed Murphy ahead of the rally for relying on the nation’s leading socialist to inject enthusiasm into his campaign down the homestretch.

“Phil Murphy gave the stiff arm to independents and invited the avowed socialist Bernie Sanders to campaign with him as Democratic voters’ enthusiasm to show up at the polls takes a nosedive,” said RGA spokesman Will Reinert. “Now Bernie’s policies are Murphy’s policies, including the blocking of arms sales that allows our ally Israel to defend themselves and massive tax hikes to fund a socialist agenda.”

Sanders isn’t just nuts; he’s also Senate budget chairman and consequently at the center of the Democrats’ current civil war over the reckless “Build Back Better” agenda.

