“Bare Shelves” Biden campaigns with Murphy as president’s approval rating hits new low

“Bare Shelves” Joe Biden was in Kearny on Monday afternoon, Save Jerseyans, telling stories about Amtrak conductors and doing impressions. He did the creepy whisper thing, then started shouting, and at one point he clearly couldn’t remember the word “wi-fi” so he just said “wi” instead.

Listening to POTUS is really like visiting a senile grandparent, isn’t it? But then you remember “oh shit, he’s got the nuclear codes.” Lovely.

–

An incumbent brings in a sitting president with early voting already underway to help himself, not hinder. Obviously! Yet Ciattarelli-boosting Republicans seized upon Biden’s multi-stop “Build Back Better” New Jersey swing to question whether this particular presidential visit was a pro or a con for Team Murphy. Joe Biden’s national net disapproval rating hit nearly 10-points over the weekend; it currently stands at 42.4% approve, 52% disapprove in the RCP average.

“I am shocked that Phil Murphy would bring Joe Biden to NJ,” NJGOP Chairman Bob Hugin opined. “It reinforces all of the images that the Murphy campaign has fought to avoid: incompetence and radical policies destroying the American Dream.”

New Jersey has hardly been immune to a sustained nationwide inflationary nightmare. Gas prices recently hit a 7-year high in the Garden State and the state’s unemployment rate is now America’s 3rd highest.

–