Bone-chilling Ciattarelli ad hits Murphy on federal investigation into veterans home deaths

Out of all fifty U.S. states, the only one currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for pandemic nursing home deaths is New Jersey.

The ongoing probe is focused on two veterans nursing homes – one in Menlo Park, the other in Paramus – that are directly overseen and run by the Murphy Administration.

Jack Ciattarelli’s Republican campaign is leaning into the issue down the homestretch of Election 2021. This week, his campaign launched a new ad (titled “Death Sentence”) that provides a 30-second overview of the Governor’s deadly nursing home missteps going back to last March…

Watch below: