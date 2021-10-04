Christie spars with Donna Brazile, declares: “2020 Joe Biden is now officially dead”

Former New Jersey Governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie sparred with ex-DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile on ABC News’s Sunday morning program over the political fate of Joe Biden and his agenda.

“I had a political science professor who said, “When your adversary is in the midst of committing suicide, THere’s no reason to commit murder. The result is the same,” said Christie, eliciting an incredulous from Brazile. “It’s the death of 2020 Joe Biden. When he went to the Hill, 2020 Joe Biden is now officially dead and buried.”

–

“The guy who ran against the Progressives, ran against Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, ran to be uniter in this country, ran saying he was going to force compromise,” continued Christie. ” And he went up to Capitol Hill, and he ka capitulated to the Progressives and liberals in his party. And why should we be surprised? He couldn’t stand up to the Taliban. How can we expect him to stand up to AOC?”

It’s an as-of-yet unanswered question as Joe Biden’s White House races to heal Democrat divisions ahead of a newly self-imposed Pelosi October 31st deadline to pass a massive $3+ trillion reconiciliation package. One of the Democrats in the mix is Rep. Josh Gottheimer of NJ-05 whose attempt to prioritize the infrastructure proposal has failed to bear fruit.

“You know how much money we spent every day in Afghanistan and got nothing to show for it?” Brazile asked Christie at one point during their exchange.

“Wait until the next terrorist attack, and we’ll see if we had nothing to show for it,” Christie fired back.

Watch below:

–