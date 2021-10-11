Essex County Education Assocation deletes tweet of maskless Murphy, revelers at “equality ball”

The rules are for you, folks. Not for them!

Garden State Equality (GSE) – the state’s leading LGTBQIPAJLMNOP+++-times infinity group – held its ‘Equality Ball’ this weekend, Save Jerseyans. The annual event features a regular assortment of Democrat politicos, liberal operatives, far-Left activists, and some Republicans, too, all who show up to pay homage to one of the state’s most powerful special interest organizations.

Judging by the Asbury Lanes event photos shared by attendees on social media?

There wasn’t a mask in sight.

This tweet from the Essex County Education Association (ECEA) has since been deleted:

Congressman Frank Pallone was there… and maskless:

Joined the @VNACJCHC LGBTQ Health Center in Asbury Park at @GSEquality's annual Equality Ball. pic.twitter.com/sXa1yJ9ou2 — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) October 8, 2021

New Jersey’s acting attorney general was there, too:

Tonight, I was honored to join @GovMurphy along with LGBTQ+ advocates, community members, and public officials from across New Jersey for @GSEquality's annual Equality Ball.



Proud to be part of a community committed to equal justice for every resident of this state. pic.twitter.com/mrLbcjCv8M — Acting AG Andrew Bruck (@NewJerseyOAG) October 8, 2021

Do you remember all of the folks who were attacked by the AG’s office last year for violating Murphy’s COVID-19 vaccine orders? They sure hope you don’t.

GSE did announce a vaccine-or-test policy for the ball:

“The safety of our guests is our number one priority. As such, a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Equality Ball 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours (2 days) of Equality Ball 2021. Please bring a printed copy of your vaccine card, vaccine record, or negative COVID-19 test. We will also accept DOCKET (Stage of New Jersey) & Excelsior Pass (State of New York) as your proof of vaccination.”

The CDC nevertheless still recommends wearing masks indoors even if you’re vaccinated. Because science. Saint Anthony of Fauci is even preaching that outdoor mask use should make a comeback ASAP.

What’s more, as all Garden State parents are already painfully aware, the Murphy Administration (you can see the governor maskless above in one of the photos from the ECEA, by the way) is requiring all children age 2-and-up to wear masks at schools and daycares.

How nice it is for the Essex Education Association to party maskless with the governor while the children under their charge languish in cloth masks all week long! Quite an example they’re setting. Toddlers have to mask but Murphy supporters can do whatever the fuck they want with impunity.

Or perhaps COVID-19 can’t spread at events that are sufficiently woke? Did I miss that CDC study?

Maybe – just as when Governor Murphy violated his own executive order to join a BLM march – some political causes are so important that it’s okay to morally justify bending the rules?

Are you tired of being played yet, Save Jerseyans? I know I am. Have been since last spring.

But GSE can rest assured that no one (except yours truly) is going to say anything about it for fear of being labeled anti-LGBTQRENGAPRENGGA%$. Those are the rules. This is their game.

