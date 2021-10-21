MORE MADNESS: Murphy says kids in school plays must wear masks!

New Jersey high schools would be well-advised to go with “The Phantom of the Opera” this year.

Governor Phil Murphy’s insane and scientifically-bankrupt covid-era school regulations got more ridiculous this week, Save Jerseyans, when the Democrat incumbent declared that school play and musical participants should be masked.

–

“Is it a one-man show? Are you able to social distance? I think that probably should be a factor,” said Murphy on Wednesday. “Are you doing some serious aerobic activity as it relates to a high level of dancing, for instance, where I think you’d be eligible for a carve-out, for the similar reason that we would have if you were doing an intense amount of aerobic activity in the context of athletic engagement.”

Murphy’s executive order requiring universal K-12 masking includes exemptions for eating and sports-related activities, but it’s also silent as to the performing arts.

“For the most part, the answer is it technically applies. I think I’d just ask folks to use common sense here,” Murphy added.

–