HALLOWEEN NIGHT: O’Keefe, Hugin join The Matt Rooney Show on 1210 WPHT

The last Matt Rooney Show before Election Day 2021 airs LIVE this Sunday night (Halloween), Save Jerseyans, and it’s going to be a very big program.

In the first hour, Matt will be joined by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe. Matt and James will discuss a series of blockbuster undercover videos featuring Phil Murphy allies admitting that a New Jersey vaccine mandate is coming AFTER the votes are tallied.

–

In the second hour, NJGOP Chairman and 2018 U.S. Senate Nominee Bob Hugin will join Matt to break down the big Garden State races.

'The Matt Rooney Show' airs Sundays from 8 – 10 p.m. EST on Philadelphia's legendary Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.



Click here to listen live online.

The live call-in number is (855) 839-1210.

