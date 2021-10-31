Here’s Jack Ciattarelli’s Election Eve Schedule

Election 2021 is only a day away, Save Jerseyans.

There’s still time to see GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli in person if that’s something you’d like to do before you head to the polls (or maybe you already voted and simply want to show your support or get in on the action).

–

Here’s where he’ll be on November 1st:

Matthews Colonial Diner

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Address: 4 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick, NJ 07463

–

Daily Treat Restaurant

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Address: 177 E Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

–

Tick Tock Diner

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Address: 281 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012

–

Krispy Pizza

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Address: 2590 County Road 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

–

Chateau Madrid Restaurant and Bar

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Address: 8 Holly Street, Carteret, NJ 07008

–

Middletown Stop

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Address: 125 Main Street, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758

–

Kelly’s Tavern

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Address: 43 NJ-35, Neptune City, NJ 07753

–

Final Monday Stop – Basilone Statue

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Address: 83 Canal Street, Raritan, NJ 08869