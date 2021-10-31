You are Here
Here’s Jack Ciattarelli’s Election Eve Schedule

Election 2021 is only a day away, Save Jerseyans.

There’s still time to see GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli in person if that’s something you’d like to do before you head to the polls (or maybe you already voted and simply want to show your support or get in on the action). 

Here’s where he’ll be on November 1st:

Matthews Colonial Diner
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Address: 4 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick, NJ 07463
Daily Treat Restaurant
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Address: 177 E Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Tick Tock Diner
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Address: 281 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012
Krispy Pizza
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Address: 2590 County Road 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857
Chateau Madrid Restaurant and Bar
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Address: 8 Holly Street, Carteret, NJ 07008
Middletown Stop
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Address: 125 Main Street, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758
Kelly’s Tavern
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Address: 43 NJ-35, Neptune City, NJ 07753
Final Monday Stop – Basilone Statue
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Address: 83 Canal Street, Raritan, NJ 08869

