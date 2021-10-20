Hillary endorses Murphy

A Murphy campaign fundraising blast went out under Hillary Clinton’s name on Wednesday morning.

“I’m reaching out today to ask if you’ll join me in supporting my friend Phil Murphy in his re-election for New Jersey Governor,” the failed presidential candidate’s email explained.

“Four years ago, Phil made a promise to show New Jersey — and the country — how strong, progressive policies can improve the lives of millions,” Hilldawg continued. “Since then, he’s delivered on those promises by fighting for tax fairness, making health care more accessible and more affordable, and combating climate change head-on.”

The email naturally didn’t provide any details concerning what the governor has actually done to accomplish any of that stuff.

Unlike last time around, Hillary doesn’t have any announced campaign events in New Jersey between now and November 2nd; in 2017, she stumped for Murphy in Harrison.

