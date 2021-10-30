Jack Ciattarelli Will Nix Critical Race Theory in New Jersey

Students should feel empowered by education, not defeated. And while Governor Phil Murphy favors critical race theory dogma that pits young students against each other, his opponent Jack Ciattarelli chooses a brighter and more hopeful path.

As Mayor of Englewood Cliffs, NJ and a father, I’m deeply concerned with how critical race theory has infiltrated New Jersey’s schools and I’m disappointed to see that Governor Murphy has been leading the charge.

Governor Murphy has been vocal in his support for divisive education policies that demonize meritocracy and distract from critical learning.

While critical race theory varies in name from state to state, its basic principle was signed into law by Governor Murphy this past March. It’s written in a way that sounds benign, but it ultimately requires teachers to instruct their students that minorities will always be oppressed and that white students are the oppressors.

Can you imagine telling that to a young child? It has damaging psychological effects that entrap students in a cycle of victimhood.

This new law explicitly states that school lessons must “examine the impact that unconscious bias and economic disparities have at both an individual level and on society as a whole.”

The key phrase here is “unconscious bias.” By Murphy’s standards this means that some racial groups, without necessarily intending to, are inherently programmed to have bias against other groups.

This teaches children that there is no hope for racial equality and that no matter how much we treat each other as equals, minorities will always be oppressed. You and I know that’s simply not true.

Jack Ciattarelli knows how harmful this will be to young minds, saying in the first gubernatorial debate that schools should teach the golden rule “do unto others as you’d have them do unto you.” He added that, “[t]here is systemic racism, but I don’t think we should be teaching our children that white people perpetuate systemic racism.”

Unlike Jack Ciattarelli, Governor Murphy has openly subscribed to this radical race-baiting dogma, saying in the final Gubernatorial debate that, “If you’re in a black or brown community or you’re a black or brown kid out there, you’re gonna get the rug pulled out from under you.”

The kind of ideology that Governor Murphy supports wants students to believe that they are a victim to their own circumstance. We cannot continue to tell our children that New Jersey and their peers are inherently racist. It’s simply not true. What is true is that Governor Murphy has not had a single independent thought since becoming Governor and he will say whatever his sleepy “woke” handlers tell him to think.

Jack Ciattarelli has a positive vision for New Jersey and our students. He believes in our children, teachers, and parents and he knows that our children will succeed best when they are empowered, not victimized.

I hope you’ll join me and other parents across New Jersey in supporting Jack Ciattarelli on November 2nd.

Mario M. Kranjac is the Mayor of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. He is the son of immigrants, a venture capitalist, corporate attorney, husband and father.

