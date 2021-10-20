With his own approval rating collapsing, Biden will appear with Murphy on October 25th

Brandon Biden is coming to New Jersey on Monday, Save Jerseyans.

News of the “non-campaign” Newark event was first reported by New Jersey Globe.

–

Biden’s national job approval dropped to 42.3% on Wednesday in the RCP average.

Despite Biden’s landslide win in New Jersey last fall over Donald Trump, an August 2021 poll found the Democrat president slipping statewide and underwater in South Jersey.

It’s a safe bet that Biden is less unpopular statewide than he is nationally given New Jersey’s blue-tint in federal elections. However, given Biden’s large drop nationally (42% is really, really low), the Murphy people are clearly making a calculation that pushing hard Democrats to the polls is more important at this point that the risk of alienating any swing voters who may’ve soured on POTUS. Remember: Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in the Garden State by over one million.

–