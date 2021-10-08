Kamala visits N.J. on Friday as the Biden-Murphy economy hits the skids

Kamala Harris won’t be at the Border today executing her tsarina duties, Save Jerseyans. She’ll be in North Jersey, first talking “Build Back Better” at Montclair State (friendly territory if there ever was any) and then she’s off to Essex County College to promote vaccinations.

Don’t expect her to talk about the health of the economy, at least not without being prompted. The Veep’s visit comes at a time when her boss’s approval rating is averaging below 45% and – hot off the presses – we just found out that the U.S. economy added only 194,000 jobs in September 2021; that’s less than 50% of the 500,000 predicted by economists.

–

I wouldn’t want to talk about any of that either if I were her, but the GOP is naturally happy to oblige.

“Joe Biden’s Build Back Broke agenda continues to hurt American workers, drive up the cost of everyday goods, and crush small businesses,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel fired off before Harris’s first N.J. event late Friday morning. “The latest jobs report, creating 300,000 fewer jobs than expected, proves that trillions more in reckless spending and higher taxes will only further squander the economic recovery and leave working families behind. Americans cannot afford Biden’s disastrous Build Back Broke agenda.”

In a very real way, “blue” states like New Jersey are already getting a preview of what awaits our sister states if the Biden spending blitz every makes it out of D.C.

Keep in mind: even WITHOUT the $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan being debated in Congress this month, the average New Jerseyans is already committed to $931,698 in taxes over the course of a lifetime. That’s the worst in America. As a result of Democrat tax-and-spend policies and the lingering damage of last year’s lockdowns, New Jersey won’t get back to pre-pandemic unemployment levels until… 2023. And that’s assuming job market growth rates don’t continue to slow.

High taxes and high spending = less robust economic growth. It’s a law of nature.

Let’s see if any New Jersey journalist is willing to press Kamala or Phil on any of these points.

If they do? Expect Kamala to cackle. It’s her answer to everything because it’s much easier than admitting to a spectacular failure in the making!

–