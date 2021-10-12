Kean, Mowers Make NRCC ‘On The Radar’ List

Two New Jersey candidates – one of whom is running in New Hampshire – are well on their way to locking up national GOP support ahead of Election 2022.

Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-7) – who lost last November by only about 4,000 votes to incumbent Tom Malinowski – is thus far the only New Jersey Republican running for 2022 to make the NRCC Young Gun Program’s “On the Radar” list. Making the list isn’t an endorsement but rather a signal that the applicant campaign is on its way to achieving the benchmarks necessary to eventually receive financial and logistical backing from the House GOP’s official political campaign arm.

“On the Radar candidates are individuals running in competitive congressional seats,” the program’s website explains. “They have met the minimum threshold for campaign organization and show potential to achieve greater status in the program as the cycle progresses.”

“Our movement is more united, energized, and passionate than I’ve ever seen it,” said Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a statement accompanying the list’s release. “I’m proud to welcome these candidates to the Young Guns program and I look forward to working together to not only take the House — but to build a lasting Republican majority.”

25 Young Guns were elected to Congress in 2020.

Also making the list: Matt Mowers, the long-time NJGOP operative who lost a competitive race in NH-01 last fall. He was one of four NH-01 GOP hopefuls to make the “radar” list but he is considered the frontrunner. Chris Christie recently headlined a North Jersey fundraiser for him.

